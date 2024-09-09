Cowen AND Company LLC Has $5.34 Million Stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE)

Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,211 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 2.19% of Cartesian Growth Co. II worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,042,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,455,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 416,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 76,475 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Up 0.2 %

Cartesian Growth Co. II stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,954. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $11.24.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Company Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

