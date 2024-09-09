Cowen AND Company LLC Purchases Shares of 890,766 Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 890,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 1.62% of Maxeon Solar Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 275.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 62,054 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,277,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 117,594 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 12.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAXN. Northland Securities downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $0.50 in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Northland Capmk cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.41.

MAXN stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 11,467,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,881,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $15.31.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

