Cowen AND Company LLC Sells 75,637 Shares of 99 Acquisition Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAG)

Cowen AND Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of 99 Acquisition Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,637 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 4.23% of 99 Acquisition Group worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 99 Acquisition Group by 72.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 468,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 196,960 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 99 Acquisition Group in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 99 Acquisition Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in 99 Acquisition Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 246,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 45,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in 99 Acquisition Group by 243.9% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 443,252 shares during the period. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 99 Acquisition Group alerts:

99 Acquisition Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NNAG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,958. 99 Acquisition Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43.

99 Acquisition Group Company Profile

99 Acquisition Group Inc does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 99 Acquisition Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 99 Acquisition Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 99 Acquisition Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.