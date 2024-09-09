Creditcoin Price Hits $0.45 on Top Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000792 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $166.93 million and $23.75 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000751 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 372,085,684 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

