Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) PT Raised to $35.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CRDO. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 8.5 %

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

CRDO opened at $24.38 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.44 and a beta of 2.26.

In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $282,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,130,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,323,958.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $282,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,130,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,323,958.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 45,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $1,444,317.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 892,310 shares of company stock valued at $27,376,087 in the last three months. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 19,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 78.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.