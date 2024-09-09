Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Insider Bo Shi Buys 950 Shares

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) insider Bo Shi acquired 950 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $10,573.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,876.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRGY stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.38. 2,759,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,382. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.40 and a beta of 2.26. Crescent Energy has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $653.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.00 million. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 0.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRGY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,308,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,367 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 444.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,775,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348,598 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 22,968.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,658,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,584 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,830,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,656,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,027 shares during the period. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRGY has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

