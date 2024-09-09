Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Capital upgraded Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Cresco Labs from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Cresco Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. Cresco Labs has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.77.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $184.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.26 million. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a negative net margin of 23.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cresco Labs will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

