CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Bought by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 8,189.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,599,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580,527 shares during the quarter. CRH accounts for approximately 1.8% of LGT Group Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. LGT Group Foundation owned 0.23% of CRH worth $119,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in CRH during the first quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 71.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.70.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,614,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207,402. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $51.59 and a twelve month high of $91.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.27.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. Equities research analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

