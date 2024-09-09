Critical Analysis: monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) & CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for monday.com and CrowdStrike, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score monday.com 0 5 16 0 2.76 CrowdStrike 1 5 33 2 2.88

monday.com presently has a consensus price target of $285.79, suggesting a potential upside of 18.55%. CrowdStrike has a consensus price target of $327.16, suggesting a potential upside of 32.78%. Given CrowdStrike’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CrowdStrike is more favorable than monday.com.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

monday.com has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrowdStrike has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares monday.com and CrowdStrike’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio monday.com $844.78 million 13.78 -$1.88 million $0.38 634.42 CrowdStrike $3.52 billion 17.05 $89.33 million $0.53 464.89

CrowdStrike has higher revenue and earnings than monday.com. CrowdStrike is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than monday.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.7% of monday.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of CrowdStrike shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of monday.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of CrowdStrike shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares monday.com and CrowdStrike’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets monday.com 4.88% 4.74% 2.97% CrowdStrike 4.84% 8.44% 3.14%

Summary

CrowdStrike beats monday.com on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools. Its products include monday work management that manages workflows, projects, and portfolios for team collaboration and productivity; monday sales CRM, whcih tracks and manages various sales cycle; monday dev that builds agile product and software development workflows; WorkCanvas, a digital whiteboard; and WorkForms, which allows users to create personalized forms or surveys and gain organizational insights. It serves organizations, educational or government institution, and distinct business unit of an organization. The company was formerly known as DaPulse Labs Ltd. and changed its name to monday.com Ltd. in December 2017. monday.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services. It primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

