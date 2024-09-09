Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.00

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 11871 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Critical Metals Trading Down 9.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Critical Metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Critical Metals during the second quarter worth $69,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Critical Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Critical Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Critical Metals Company Profile

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

