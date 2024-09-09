Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock Position Raised by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 52.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. Curtiss-Wright makes up approximately 0.4% of Quest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,952,000. Norden Group LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 30.9% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 2.5 %

CW opened at $293.75 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $190.64 and a one year high of $318.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

CW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Curtiss-Wright

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $418,469.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.