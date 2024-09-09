Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock Position Raised by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 52.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. Curtiss-Wright makes up approximately 0.4% of Quest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,952,000. Norden Group LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 30.9% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.
Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 2.5 %
CW opened at $293.75 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $190.64 and a one year high of $318.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.50.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Curtiss-Wright
Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright
In related news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $418,469.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Curtiss-Wright Company Profile
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Curtiss-Wright
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Intel Eyes Foundry Sale: Is This the Solution to Its Stock Woes?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Best AI ETFs for Investors: Balancing Performance, Fees, and Risk
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Natural Gas Will Boom in 2025, and Kinder Morgan Is The Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.