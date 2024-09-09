Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.42.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CWK shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CWK

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

CWK stock opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 79,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 61.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 98,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.