Daniel Adam Lopushinsky Acquires 5,000 Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Stock

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Daniel Adam Lopushinsky bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,375.00.

Shares of TCW traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 53,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$931.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.52. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$3.79 and a 52 week high of C$5.33.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of C$211.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$191.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.6295302 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.91.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

