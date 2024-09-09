Davis Selected Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Davis Selected Advisers lowered its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080,340 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 2.15% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $37,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,453,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,534,000 after buying an additional 25,383 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,910,000 after acquiring an additional 46,416 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 119,572 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,552,000 after purchasing an additional 17,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,909,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

NTB has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $36.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,849. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $40.55.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.75 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.55%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

