Davis Selected Advisers Has $125.17 Million Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,974,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,374 shares during the quarter. Coupang accounts for 0.7% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Coupang were worth $125,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,850,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 220.4% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 98,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 67,509 shares during the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 8,533,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,158,000 after buying an additional 287,000 shares in the last quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,980,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,246,000 after buying an additional 980,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Coupang by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPNG traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.77. 456,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,389,108. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 161.35 and a beta of 1.10. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Coupang had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupang news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,937,500 shares in the company, valued at $44,078,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coupang news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,937,500 shares in the company, valued at $44,078,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $207,596.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 601,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,354 and have sold 1,110,432 shares valued at $23,870,597. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. CLSA raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

