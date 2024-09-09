Davis Selected Advisers Has $391.53 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 86.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,642,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,851,098 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 2.2% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.30% of Intel worth $391,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DDFG Inc purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Intel by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 15,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 90,920 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $19.10. 4,628,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,179,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average is $32.43. The company has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

