Davis Selected Advisers Lowers Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Davis Selected Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,245 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in SAP were worth $19,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 1.4% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in SAP by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 2.6% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 32.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

SAP traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $212.42. 62,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $221.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.34.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

