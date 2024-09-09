Davis Selected Advisers Purchases New Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCK. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown in the first quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Crown by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Crown

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $679,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 578,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,416,653.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,598,675. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Crown from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

Crown Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CCK traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.78. 24,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,942. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.69 and a 200-day moving average of $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.61 and a 1-year high of $93.79.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.82%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

