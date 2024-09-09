Davis Selected Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Davis Selected Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111,610 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Brixmor Property Group worth $11,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,311,000 after buying an additional 89,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,761,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,847,000 after buying an additional 2,353,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,105.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,105.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.4 %

BRX stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.07. 37,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.57. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $27.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

