DDFG Inc Acquires Shares of 1,119 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

DDFG Inc bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 8.4 %

Tesla stock opened at $210.73 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $278.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $673.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.