DDFG Inc Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

DDFG Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF accounts for about 2.5% of DDFG Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. DDFG Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $8,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

LRGF opened at $55.21 on Monday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $41.38 and a one year high of $57.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.45. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.