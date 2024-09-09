DDFG Inc Grows Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

DDFG Inc increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. DDFG Inc owned 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,759.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $220,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IMCV opened at $73.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.89 and a 200 day moving average of $71.39. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.34 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

