DDFG Inc Has $1.19 Million Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

DDFG Inc reduced its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the period. DDFG Inc owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 385.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 222,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 176,515 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

FALN stock opened at $27.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average is $26.55. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $27.23.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

