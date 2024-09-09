DDFG Inc Lowers Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

DDFG Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. DDFG Inc’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,784,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,047,000 after buying an additional 259,417 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 617,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 627.4% during the 4th quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 545,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,604,000 after acquiring an additional 470,859 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 383,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after acquiring an additional 17,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,935,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NULV opened at $39.66 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

