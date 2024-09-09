DDFG Inc Sells 2,263 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

DDFG Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 6.6% of DDFG Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. DDFG Inc owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $21,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 861,704 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,565,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,642,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,190,000 after acquiring an additional 351,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,746,000 after acquiring an additional 25,246 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE stock opened at $191.23 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $196.36. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.30.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

