Decentralized Social Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, Decentralized Social has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for $6.37 or 0.00011200 BTC on major exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $67.04 million and approximately $560,198.88 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Decentralized Social Coin Profile
Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official message board is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.
Buying and Selling Decentralized Social
