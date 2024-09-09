Deckers Outdoor Stock to Split on Tuesday, September 17th (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Friday, July 12th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 16th.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $859.96 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $484.02 and a one year high of $1,106.89. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $913.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $918.71.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.93. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 31.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,050.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,030.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,089.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,039.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,057.00.

View Our Latest Report on DECK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 487 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.