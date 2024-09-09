Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $443.00 price target (up from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $414.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DE opened at $381.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $417.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $369.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.07 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

