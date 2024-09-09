Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) is AIGH Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,399,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,064 shares during the period. Delcath Systems accounts for 6.2% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 8.64% of Delcath Systems worth $20,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $966,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Delcath Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 161,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

DCTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

DCTH opened at $9.67 on Monday. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 474.22% and a negative return on equity of 312.48%. The company had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

