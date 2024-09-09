Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DCTH. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.78. 237,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,800. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $271.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 474.22% and a negative return on equity of 312.48%. The company had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,918,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Delcath Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 161,678 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

(Get Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

