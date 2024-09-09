Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives $60.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,600,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914,301 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,056,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,217,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.3 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $42.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

