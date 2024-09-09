Destra Network Self Reported Market Cap Hits $143.25 Million (DSYNC)

Destra Network (DSYNC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, Destra Network has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Destra Network has a total market capitalization of $143.25 million and approximately $445,045.25 worth of Destra Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Destra Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges.

Destra Network Profile

Destra Network launched on March 9th, 2024. Destra Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 938,673,423 tokens. Destra Network’s official Twitter account is @destranetwork. The official website for Destra Network is www.destra.network.

Destra Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Destra Network (DSYNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Destra Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 967,512,687.5209931 in circulation. The last known price of Destra Network is 0.15355734 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $579,888.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.destra.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Destra Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Destra Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Destra Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

