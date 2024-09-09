Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Invera Wealth Advisors LLC

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,219 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $34,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $41.34 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.03.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DVN. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.63.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

