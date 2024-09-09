Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 63.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 283,169 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,914,000 after buying an additional 48,774 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,007.0% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.45.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG stock opened at $179.73 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $143.08 and a one year high of $214.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $2.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

