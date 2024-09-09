DiamondHead (NASDAQ:DHHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.37

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 34669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

DiamondHead Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.70.

DiamondHead Company Profile

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

