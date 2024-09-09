DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $265.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DKS. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $244.43.

DKS stock opened at $208.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $239.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.64.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $15,129,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,672 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,055 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,775 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 525.2% in the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

