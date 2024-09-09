DigiByte (DGB) Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. DigiByte has a market cap of $109.01 million and $1.94 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,899.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.15 or 0.00557658 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009848 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.28 or 0.00109807 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.61 or 0.00312583 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00032611 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00036908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00080412 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,238,284,664 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

