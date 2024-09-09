Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of DDS traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $346.17. The stock had a trading volume of 148,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $387.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.14. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $286.39 and a fifty-two week high of $476.48.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 9.94%. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 31.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert C. Connor purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $346.82 per share, with a total value of $34,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,051,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Dillard’s by 168.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Dillard’s by 14.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Dillard’s by 289.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Dillard’s by 38.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

