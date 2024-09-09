Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 81.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,975 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.31% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $11,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,822,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,317,000 after purchasing an additional 262,044 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,656,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,220,000 after buying an additional 238,906 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,233,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,167,000 after buying an additional 155,933 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,243,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,979,000 after acquiring an additional 61,331 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,203,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,894,000 after acquiring an additional 156,787 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $26.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average is $26.25.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.