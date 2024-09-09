Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) is Baker Boyer National Bank’s 10th Largest Position

Baker Boyer National Bank cut its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.7% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 210,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 71,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $773,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 459,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $30.42 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $31.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.10.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.