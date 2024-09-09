Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stock Holdings Increased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,033,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,513 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 1.0% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $60,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $85,000.

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $58.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.64. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

