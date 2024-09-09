Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Position Decreased by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank lessened its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,666,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,189 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 14.8% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Baker Boyer National Bank owned approximately 0.63% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $42,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAX. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 140,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 81,446 shares during the period.

DFAX opened at $25.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.56. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $26.61.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

