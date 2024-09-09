Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 515,899 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 435,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.66 million, a PE ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,849,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $54,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,308,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after buying an additional 166,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 63.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 267,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

