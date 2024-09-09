Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading 6.8% Higher

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.83. 9,223,791 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 31,465,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0818 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 14.4% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 55,194 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 112.8% during the first quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 83,110 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth about $869,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 2.7% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 43,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

