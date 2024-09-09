Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading 6.8% Higher

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.83. 9,223,791 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 31,465,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0818 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.
