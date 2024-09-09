dogwifhat Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.66 Billion (WIF)

dogwifhat (WIF) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One dogwifhat token can currently be bought for approximately $1.66 or 0.00002920 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, dogwifhat has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. dogwifhat has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and approximately $391.84 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dogwifhat Profile

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,845,523 tokens. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin. dogwifhat’s official website is dogwifcoin.org.

Buying and Selling dogwifhat

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,845,522.988175. The last known price of dogwifhat is 1.5273525 USD and is up 1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 508 active market(s) with $221,086,602.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

