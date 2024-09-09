Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $68.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $130.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $66.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $151.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,512,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,356,000 after purchasing an additional 73,588 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,826,000 after buying an additional 70,478 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

