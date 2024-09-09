Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi Sells 30,000 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $457,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,738.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DGICA opened at $15.10 on Monday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.23 million, a PE ratio of 94.38 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $246.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.00 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 431.25%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Donegal Group during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 125.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

