Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,742,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,862 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $84,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DBX. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 274.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Dropbox by 548.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ DBX opened at $23.10 on Monday. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.10 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 161.78% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $1,836,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,173,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $1,836,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,173,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $68,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 535,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,179,376.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,354,690 over the last ninety days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DBX shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dropbox

Dropbox Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.