Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.
Eagle Point Credit has raised its dividend by an average of 87.7% per year over the last three years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 115.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 130.2%.
Eagle Point Credit Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. Eagle Point Credit has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $770.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Eagle Point Credit from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Eagle Point Credit Company Profile
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.
