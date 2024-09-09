Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $292.10 and last traded at $288.16. Approximately 412,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,162,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $284.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.18.

Eaton Trading Up 1.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $302.48 and a 200 day moving average of $311.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 44.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,595,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,812,966,000 after acquiring an additional 259,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,983,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,986,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $960,016,000 after purchasing an additional 195,809 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,206,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,317,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Eaton by 323.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,255,000 after buying an additional 2,439,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

